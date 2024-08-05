I let the Fremont Older series languish while I attended to other things, but there’s more to say. If you live in Santa Clara County, you’ve probably heard of Fremont Older Open Space Preserve. You probably think it must have something to do with the city of Fremont. It doesn’t; it was a guy’s name. He was a significant figure in San Francisco politics in the early 20th century

In the last article, we saw Older campaign ceaselessly to nail Mayor Schmitz, his puppet master Abe Ruef, and railroad boss Patrick Calhoun. He brought in a top prosecutor Francis Heney and his ace detective William Burns just to get them, and they did, sort of. Calhoun took it personally and tried to have him killed. We now resume the story.

Almost all the quoted parts, like this, are from Older’s own book.

Ruef was entangled with Burns and with the law. He had been questioned extensively and felt that he’d been offered immunity for everything, as long as he testified against Schmitz. Burns, on the other hand, felt that he’d agreed to testify to certain things and then welshed on the agreement. Older came around to Ruef’s point of view.

The judge did not agree that Ruef should get off entirely, and was willing to give him a one-year sentence for the “French restaurant affair” (where he had taken a bribe to make a city issue go away), so at least he’d spend some time behind bars. This was not acceptable to Ruef, who went to trial. The jury could not agree, and they had to have a second trial.

Older’s account is very complicated, but let’s keep one thing in mind: everyone involved in the streetcar bribery case agreed that Ruef was paid $200,000 be Calhoun for “legal fees.” There was nothing on paper saying, “You are to bribe. the Supervisors with this money.” Of course there wasn’t! Who puts something like that in writing?

Ruef later claimed that he was asked to testify that he did get it in writing or had an understanding, and he refused to lie like that. I don’t know if that’s true. However, it’s indisputable that he did take the money and the Supervisors did receive it. It seems it was a little late to be discovering a conscience.

In 2024 dollars, that’s over $6 million. How could this be “legal fees?” Anyhow, at his second trial, the fireworks really started.

A Shooting in Open Court

In the second Ruef trial, Haas, a juror, had been offered money to hold out for acquittal. He had unfortunately served time in prison, which would have made him ineligible to be on the jury, but he concealed that fact in the voir dire.

Heney, the DA, exposed him, and Hass was humiliated. He got more and more upset at the taunting he was enduring, and finally decided that only killing Heney would right the wrong. He approached him from behind and shot him through the head. Heney was taken away in an ambulance and doctors didn’t know if he’d survive or not.

At this time in our history, lynching was still a real possibility. Older thought the citizens were ready to do it, and apparently even encouraged them, briefly. Governor Johnson seemed to entertain the possibility, at least.

The town went wild with excitement at the news. Haas was carried off by policemen and thrown into jail. Heney was placed in an ambulance, supposed to be dying, and was heard to say in the ambulance, "I'll get them yet!" I was, of course, pretty nearly insane. I followed the ambulance to the hospital and got such news as I could of Heney's condition. The surgeons could not say whether or not he would live. I rushed back to the hall that was being used by Judge Lawlor as a courtroom, crying out for Ruef, trying in my half-mad condition to further infuriate the already infuriated crowd there into taking some violent action. The streets were flooded with extras, and the city was for once thoroughly aroused. Crowds gathered on the streets and in the hotels, the air was electric. Phelan rushed up from San Jose, found me in my office and wanted to know what should be done. Hiram Johnson appeared, pale, trembling, earnest, and said, "I'm ready for anything that it is decided is the thing to do. If it's the rope, I'm for that." San Francisco's mood was dangerous that night, and the slightest impetus would have precipitated the crowds into mobs, ready for lynching. A wildly excited mass meeting was held. However, cooler counsels prevailed, and nothing was done. We made every effort to get a statement from Haas as to who had inspired him to do what he had done, but a few days later he was found shot in his cell in the city prison. He had obtained a gun from some source and committed suicide.

The trial was resumed, with Governor Johnson himself serving as one of the prosecutors. Other members of the jury had been bribed as well, but the shock of the shooting and the resulting citizens’ anger apparently scared them out of acquitting Ruef, and finally they convicted him. He was sentenced to 14 years in San Quentin.

Ruef had a great lawyer and expected to get off on appeal. However, he did not, after some drama with the state Supreme Court, which at first agreed to hear his appeal but then didn’t. He entered San Quentin.

Calhoun’s Reckoning

Patrick Calhoun was still under indictment and as we saw, he was sparing no effort to get off the hook. Supervisor James L. Gallagher, who had served as Ruef’s ally, was going to be the star witness against him. You can almost predict what happened next

Gallagher was our big witness in the trial of Calhoun. Shortly before the case came to trial, Gallagher's house was dynamited, at a time when he and seven other people were in it. No one was killed, although the building was wrecked. Almost immediately afterward, some flats he owned in Oakland were dynamited. Gallagher began to waver. There was no question that he stood in hourly danger of death because of his value to us in the Calhoun case. He was badly frightened. We were doing our best to hold him in line, but this was naturally somewhat difficult. Burns said that if something was not done to satisfy him, Gallagher would go away and leave us in the lurch, and we would fail in the Calhoun trial, our biggest case. I asked what I could do, and Burns said that Gallagher felt he should at least be reimbursed for the destruction of his flats. He wanted me to promise that after the Calhoun case was finished, Calhoun either convicted or acquitted or dismissed, that I would pay Gallagher $4500 for the destroyed flats. Neither the district attorney, nor Heney, nor Burns, nor anyone officially connected with the prosecution, could offer Gallagher that money, but as a free lance I could do so.

Paying a witness to testify is, shall we say, “legally questionable.” Nonetheless, Older felt he was fighting fire with fire, and after all, Calhoun had tried to kill him.

Or Not

The trial was a disappointment. The jury hung, with 10 members in favor of acquittal.

When I said that big players have lots of means of protecting themselves: one of those is public opinion, and the public was getting heartily sick of the graft trials by now. They’d been going on for a couple years. Calhoun exploited that:

The property owners of the city still regarded Calhoun as something of a hero for killing the street car strike, and also they felt that all this agitation about graft was not good for San Francisco's reputation. Public opinion was setting hard against us. The Calhoun disagreement really undid the graft prosecution, although we did not know it. It was the fall of 1909. The city elections were coming on, and again the fight became a political one. The Calhoun people brought Charley Fickert into the fight as candidate for district attorney, obviously with the understanding that if he were elected he would dismiss the charges against Calhoun and all the other defendants. Francis J. Heney ran against him.

Fickert won. Older was defeated, and all Calhoun’s criminal acts went unpunished. According to Wikipedia, at least he did not prosper after that and later he declared bankruptcy.

Older asked himself, “What was it all for? What did I accomplish?”

It had been a hard three years' struggle, three years of incessant effort, battling against every kind of opposition. It was over, and we had just one thing to show for it—Ruef in jail. Of all the men who had sold and bought San Francisco and the people of San Francisco, we had put just one behind bars, in stripes.

He never paid Gallagher that $4,500. His brother came and asked for the money, Older said that it wasn’t all over yet, Calhoun might be retried, and after he was, he’d pay him. His brother felt Older had welshed. Gallagher disappeared.

The movie Chinatown (set in this same era) ends with the unforgettable line, “Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.” So we know that “a Hollywood ending” with “good” triumphant over evil isn’t really required for a great movie. This could be one. Sigh.

When Older originally got Rudolph Spreckels to back the investigation, he’d promised Spreckels that he’d get William Herrin, the Southern Pacific Railroad’s political boss. He tried to live up to his end of the bargain, and turned to crusading against Herrin. The paper’s owner, Crothers, was very unhappy with this, and he and Older fought repeatedly about it. Finally Older left the paper.

Regrets, I’ve Had a Few

After all these years of crusading, Older had succeeded in getting one big shot: Abraham Ruef. All the others had escaped. The Supervisors who’d been bribed had gotten immunity. “What have I accomplished?” he asked himself.

Older indulged in an orgy of self-flagellation. In his mind, the fact (if it is a fact) that Ruef was asked to testify to something false, namely, that he was explicitly told the $200,000 was for bribes, means that he was right to refuse.

It became apparent to me that Ruef had promised to tell the truth, in return for the promise of immunity, and that later, when he refused to tell more than the truth, the immunity contract with him was broken, and he was sent to the penitentiary. This seemed to me a terrible thing. Yet I could not escape the conclusion that we, who had been working to purify the city, had done this terrible thing. And as I thought more about it, other things that we had done came into my mind, and I could not deny that in themselves they were not virtuous or praiseworthy acts. … I thought of Ruef in a new light. I thought of him as a young man, just out of college, ambitious, clever, energetic, desiring to make a place and an honorable name for himself in tile world's affairs. I thought of the conditions he had found around him, of the price he saw other men paying for success, of the temptations pressing upon him to win popularity, honor, and acclaim by the only methods open to him, methods that he saw used by other men who were successful and admired.

He goes even further and visits Ruef in prison and apologizes for what he did. He tried to get Ruef paroled, unsuccessfully, and in this case, I think everyone else saw things better than he did. They all thought, “He was a bad guy, and yeah, the others got off, but at least we nailed one of them.” Older didn’t see it that way.

He befriended a number of prisoners and ex-convicts after that, even hiring one (Charlie) to work at his ranch.

So when I came back to my interest in forsaken and suffering people, it was no new thing to me. It was rather a return of a train of thought never wholly forgotten, now brought strongly to the surface of my mind by my experience with Ruef and Lowrie. I became very much interested in prisoners, believing that they were only men like other men, who by some accident of fate had fallen upon harder lives than others. The next few years were to alter considerably that point of view.

His idealism got tempered by experiences with the actual people, not the abstractions.

In Cupertino

Now we come to why I’ve even heard of him: the Fremont Older Open Space Preserve, which is a 10-minute drive from my house. For a long time, I never thought much about why it was called that. It’s because it was his land and it was donated to the public. His house is still in use (not by his family, though), and you can see it from a hiking trail.

I’m indebted to this article by the Los Altos Hills History Society, and to the Cupertino Historical Society.

To quote the first source: Older had visited Santa Clara Valley and yearned to live here.

Where to locate their Utopia? Older spoke to Phelan, and Phelan apparently asked San Franciscan Charlie Fay, who had found Phelan's property. A few days later Fay telephoned that he had found a fruit ranch above Cupertino not far from Phelan's place, owned by an elderly German named William Pfeffer who was ready to sell and retire. The property comprised one hundred and sixty acres, planted with prunes and apricots, and yielded a net yearly income of $1,800.

Prunes and apricots — that’s what was growing down here. That’s why they used to call it, “The Valley of Heart’s Delight”

By and by, they bought the property. They had dreams of living off it, and discovered fairly quickly that they knew nothing about farming. It was losing money.

They lived at first in a portable house, and eventually had a house built for them, which is still in use. There used to be tours one day a year, but I think those are discontinued. These are photos taken on one of those tours.

One of the trails in the Preserve goes past this house, although you can’t see the house very well.

Fremont and his wife Cora lived there, and he commuted to his job in the City on the train. If you live down here now, you’re probably thinking he had to drive all the way to Sunnyvale to get on the train, because that’s the nearest CalTrain station. Nope! There used to be passenger service on the spur line through Cupertino.

For Fremont, the house at Woodhills was a relief after a demanding day's work in San Francisco. Rising around 5:00 a.m., he would drive down to a station, later named "Fremont Station," take the train to the Southern Pacific Depot at Third and Townsend Streets, and take a cab to work, about an hour and a half in all. Leaving late afternoon, he would be back at Woodhills for dinner with Cora. If the weather were agreeable, which it usually is in Santa Clara County, the Olders read and relaxed on the large front porch or by the back lawn. They expanded their library with history, biography, journalism, and philosophy, French philosophers in particular, Voltaire and Montaigne. Not bad for a Wisconsin farm boy! They entertained with weekend barbecues, and swimming parties after Cora added the pool and adobe pool house in 1927. Their guest book is a Who's Who of American arts, letters, and politics: Clarence Darrow, Lincoln Steffens, Carl Sandburg, Emma Goldman (before she was deported as an anarchist).

I did some investigating on where, exactly, he got on the train. The Cupertino Historical Society dug out this photo:

We think “Fremont Station” was around Prospect & Stelling, where the tracks curve.

Conclusion

So that’s three articles on Fremont Older. Here are first and the second. You can go directly to the park, or you can get to it from Stevens Creek County Park, which has much more parking, as well as a reservoir.

The events that Older was involved in were only 120 years ago. Although my friend Jerry and I did a survey of visitors to the park and found about half actually knew who Fremont Older was, in my other informal surveys some people had never even heard of the park, let alone the person!

There’s a saying about the difference between Europeans and Americans: