The full movie may be on Kanopy for you (depending on your public library card)

Rent on YouTube

YouTube playlist of the music in this movie.

This is one of my favorite music films. “The Canyon” is Laurel Canyon, the part of LA where so many of the great artists featured here lived in the 60’s and early 70’s. The movie is narrated by Jakob Dylan, son of Bob Dylan and an artist in his own right, and you have to imagine that his name opens a lot of doors. We should all be glad that it did.

When you watch Jakob interviewing rock royalty, like David Crosby, Eric Clapton, Roger McGuinn, or Steve Stills, it’s not like a late-night talk show host: it’s not all about him! He gets them talking, but we mostly just see him listening. This is the mark of a great interviewer: it’s not “look what a great interviewer I am!” but “wow, that interviewee is fascinating!”

It opens with the signature chords of Turn, Turn, Turn, followed by Dylan and Tom Petty (one of the stars who’s since passed), visiting a guitar shop and picking up a Rickenbacker guitar, the sound of folk-rock and especially The Byrds.

George Harrison got the second one ever made, which was intended for John, but George used it.

Roger McGuinn, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Michelle Phillips, and Steve Stills all talk about what a creative heaven it was.

Many of them talk about the enormous influence The Byrds had on the music scene. Ringo tells how The Beatles used to come to LA and hang out with them, and Roger talks about how blown away they were when The Beatles said that their favorite American band was The Byrds.

There’s a priceless sequence where Neil Young and Buffalo Springfield are interviewed by Dick Clark

on how they got started. Steve Stills, in probably his only photographed appearance wearing a tie, sings For What It’s Worth. For me, that was maybe the worst song Buffalo Springfield ever did, but hey, that was the big hit and it’s turned out to be an emblem of the 60’s.

Steve Stills and Eric Clapton talk about the influence of Questions on his song, Let It Rain, somewhat ironic in view of the Ed Sheeran trial about Let’s Get It On. Musicians influence each other. It’s always been that way.

David Crosby passed away just recently, in 2023, and he’s interviewed quite a bit. He himself says that, contrary to rumors, “They threw me out of The Byrds because I was an asshole.”

Similar to Standing in the Shadows of Motown, this movie features a recent concert with younger artists: Jakob, Regina Spektor, Norah Jones, Fiona Apple, Cat Power, and Beck doing the old songs. They do them respectfully, too, and like Shadows, the movie lets us hear the entire song, not just a few bars. They’re all in the playlist, too.

The movie ends with a heart-breaking live version of Expecting to Fly (which is to For What It’s Worth as Casablanca is to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Steve Still says that he wasn’t allowed in the recording session for that, which was his warning shot that Neil Young was leaving.