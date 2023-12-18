I have a Labrador, Ernie

and since I’m retired, I get to walk him twice a day. And what a privilege it is, too.

Ernie likes to stop and rest periodically, for some reason. I carry water and his water dish for those moments. Typically a rest stop lasts about five minutes or less. But here’s the thing: I like to sit; on a bench if there is one handy, to make getting up again easier. otherwise on the curb. For some reason, people seem to think this is abnormal. He must be having a heart attack or something!

I don’t know what they think. Homeless people usually display some other signs, like a shopping cart full of belongings. Or at least they’re sitting there for more than five minutes, or they’re sprawled out, not looking at their smartphone while their dog drinks water. Maybe they’re looking imploringly at each car that drives by.

The first few dozen times when someone said, “Do you need any help?” I was polite and explained that we’re just resting and Ernie’s having some water. Over time, though, it’s gotten tedious. After all, there is nothing illegal about sitting on the curb for a few minutes, and I’m pretty sure if you called 911, their first questions would be, “How long has he been there?” followed by “What is he doing?” (answers: “I don’t know, I just saw him” and “Looking at his phone.”)

Secondly (and I feel this is relevant somehow), the most annoying ones are people who drive by, stop and roll down their window, and yell at me. If you “care” so much, why don’t you care enough to get out of your car? Or to come back in 15 minutes and see if I’m still there? And did you even consider that you’re sitting in a 4,000 pound vehicle with the engine running while you yell?

And Now on to Nextdoor!

Thinking that many of these people might actually see me someday and learn to just wave or something, I posted the following on Nextdoor:

Sitting on the curb is not a cry for help I appreciate your concern. I really do. But my dog likes to stop and rest and drink some water every so often, and he'll just lie down. I usually move him out of the sidewalk where I can sit on something raised like a curb, and look at my phone while he rests. Quite often, someone stops their car and asks if I need help. It's nice of you, but really, it's getting a little much. I don't have a shopping cart full of personal belongings or any other signs of being homeless. We're there for five minutes at most. It's nice that you care but maybe you can direct your care more appropriately?

My god, you can’t believe the vitriol this attracted! 41 comments, most saying that I should be grateful that someone cares! How dare I criticize anyone for that?

I’ve already Blocked most of those people rather than arguing with them, so I can’t show you what they said. But you get the gist: it was general outrage that I could complain about someone who CARES!

Here are a couple I’ve left in:

Bob, it’s really nice where people are still stopping to see if you are ok. Hearing this sort of restores my faith in humanity a little.

My dog loves to lay in the sun. Similar situation- he will plop himself down sometimes while we are walking to catch some rays. He doesn’t want to walk- so I let him lay there and people stop asking if my dog is ok… It’s nice that people are concerned and a bit annoying too. Mind your own beeswax is what comes to mind 😂

And Then…

A few weeks later we were walking, Ernie lay down, I sat on the curb, and got out my phone as usual. A lady drove by, rolled down her window, and yelled, “Are you OK?”

I just said, “I’m fine.” She said again, “ARE YOU OK?”

I said, “I said I’m fine. Now go away.”

She said, “Fuck you! I’m just trying to help!”

The conversation degenerated further into NSFW territory from there.

So here we see the mask come off and the fangs come out. This isn’t “caring” — it’s aggression. Let’s go deeper now.

Narcissism and Helpfulness

I found this article, 6 Reasons Why Narcissists Try to Appear Caring and Helpful to be quite interesting.

Regular people with healthy levels of empathy are generally helpful and thoughtful people. They genuinely care about and like helping others. Narcissists, on the other hand, don’t have that motivation since they severely lack empathy. Yet, by being or appearing to be helping and caring, a narcissist can get others to thank them and cheer them on for being such a nice person. This is what motivates them: validation that they are wonderful. Whether they actually help others or how these people really feel is irrelevant to the narcissist. What matters is getting narcissistic supply, and getting it sometimes involves acting in a helping and caring manner. The problem is, since they don’t actually care about others or the real problem, their help and care is often not very good or can even be harmful.

It’s really a performance. They need to be validated as caring people. That’s the main consideration, and I’m fairly sure that when they get home, they say to their family, “Hey, I saw someone and tried to help! (I’m such a good person!)”

How Did Things Get This Way?

Ralph Waldo Emerson said

You may regret calamities if you can thereby help the sufferer, but if you cannot, mind your own business.

Let’s consider “if you can thereby help the sufferer.” If you’re just driving by and have no particular training in emergency medicine, public order, or homelessness, what do you think you can do? Call 911? I listed their likely responses above: “What is he doing?” would be their first.

If You See Something, Say Something

After the 9/11 attacks, this became a slogan from anti-terrorist agencies. Here are the guidelines from the Dept. of Homeland Security.

Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that may indicate pre-operational planning associated with terrorism or terrorism-related crime. (A list of specific suspicious activities is given. Here are a couple) A prolonged or unusual interest in facilities, buildings, or infrastructure beyond casual or professional interest.

Challenging or testing a facility's security or IT systems to assess the strength or weakness of the target.

Maybe that started the torrent of “you have to intervene!” gospel people seem to have absorbed. Needless to say, I’m not engaged in any of those activities.

Homeless People

Everyone sees the homeless nowadays, at least in metropolitan areas. As I said earlier, usually they have piles of personal belongings with them, cardboard to sit on, etc. so just sitting on the curb really should not signal “Homeless!”

Nonetheless, HomeRise, a San Francisco-based advocacy group, gives a guide What should I do when I see someone who is homeless?. One of the ways is:

Offer to help in whatever ways you can. If you have the means, offer cash, a sandwich or water, or a new pair of socks if it seems like these are useful and appreciated.

Note: No one’s ever offered me a sandwich! I’m pretty sure Ernie would eat it. He’s a Lab, after all.

They also say what not to do:

Do not call the police. NEVER call the police on people who are not threats. Police contact can actually prolong a personʼs homelessness and cause trauma. Do not call 311. Criminalization of homelessness primarily occurs through a complaint-driven system. San Franciscans often use the city’s 311 complaint system to report people and encampments. The City frequently responds to those complaints by sending police, who then use the threat of arrest or citations to force those people to move, often times with nowhere to go. This wastes resources that could be better spent on solving homelessness. In 2017, San Francisco police were dispatched nearly 100,000 times to respond to caller complaints and homelessness only increased.

Virtue-signaling

It seems clear to me that the Nextdoor bashers of my post are concerned overwhelmingly with feeling that they’re virtuous and “caring.” It doesn’t matter so much if it actually accomplishes anything, let alone how I feel as the recipient.

“Virtue-signaling” is a fairly recent term to describe the phenomenon of saying or doing things mainly to show other people how virtuous you are, but as I show later, it goes back to Biblical times.

James Bartholomew claims to have invented this term in the British publication The Spectator. As he explains:

No one actually has to do anything. Virtue comes from mere word even from silently held beliefs. There was a time in the distant past when people thought you could only be virtuous by doing things: by helping the blind man across the road; looking after your elderly parents instead of dumping them in a home; staying in a not-wholly-perfect marriage for the sake of the children. These things involve effort and self-sacrifice. That sounds hard! [italics mine]

On this surprisingly ancient subject: in the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus says

Beware of practicing your piety before others in order to be seen by them; for then you have no reward from your Father in heaven. So whenever you give alms, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, so that they may be praised by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward. But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your alms may be done in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.

When I Actually Needed Help

Once I was walking Ernie and we were fairly far from home. He was stopping every 25 feet or so to lick his paws because they were itching so badly (I’ve since gotten him on Apoquel, which fixed the problem). I didn’t have my phone with me, for some reason, but I was hoping to get a cab to take us home.

It was a residential street with not many cars driving by. However, there were a few, and I stood out close to the traffic and waved to each car. No one stopped.

A FedEx truck drove by and stopped, and I said, “hey, can you call a taxi for me?” He looked puzzled and said, “A taxi?” and drove on. I guess he’d never heard of taxis.

What’s the point here? Maybe this: if someone actually does want help, the “virtuous” get scared and drive away? As James Bartholomew said above: that sounds hard!

Mind Your Own Business

I wrote this because I had a feeling there might be something deeper than just me being churlish and refusing to take at face value the “I’m a caring person!” bromides. Indeed there is.

“Mind your own business” turns out to be some time-honored wisdom, as St. Paul said in his letter to the Thessalonians:

But concerning brotherly love you have no need that I should write to you, for you yourselves are taught by God to love one another; and indeed you do so toward all the brethren who are in all Macedonia. But we urge you, brethren, that you increase more and more; that you also aspire to lead a quiet life, to mind your own business, and to work with your own hands, as we commanded you, that you may walk properly toward those who are outside, and that you may lack nothing.

Epictetus said

Keep your attention focused entirely on what is truly your own concern, and be clear that what belongs to others is their business and none of yours.

To pick someone from the previous century, Ann Landers:

Make somebody happy today. Mind your own business.

We Got Both Kinds of Music: Country and Western

Here’s Hank Williams, Jr. on Hee Haw singing, you guessed it, “Mind Your Own Business.”