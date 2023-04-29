The Video

Here’s the real whale getting his ball back. Not having legs, he’s got a problem

But they’re smart creatures, right? Watch the video.

ChatGPT’s Take on It

Naturally, I wondered, “Is AI as intelligent as a Beluga whale?”

Pretend you're a Beluga whale in a swimming pool. You've been playing with a big ball, but now it's on the platform around the pool and you can't reach it (since you don't have legs). How do you get it back?

But, sigh, it was up for the challenge:

As a Beluga whale, if I found myself in a swimming pool and my ball was out of reach on the platform, I would try to communicate with my human caretakers to help retrieve it for me. Beluga whales are highly intelligent and can learn to understand and respond to human cues, such as hand signals and vocal commands. If I couldn't communicate with my caretakers, I would try to use my head to push the ball towards the edge of the platform, where I could potentially reach it with my mouth or fins. Beluga whales are known for their flexible necks, which allow them to move their heads in many different directions. Alternatively, I might try to swim towards the platform and use my powerful tail to create a wave that would push the ball back into the pool. Beluga whales are strong swimmers and can generate significant force with their tails. Ultimately, the best course of action would depend on the specific layout of the pool and the position of the ball relative to the platform. But as a resourceful Beluga whale, I would be determined to find a way to retrieve my beloved ball.

Conclusion

OK, so none of the “solutions” were quite as simple as what the whale actually did. But all of them were plausible, at least.