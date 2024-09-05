Baseball is sometimes boring. Not always, but that’s what makes the exciting moments so transcendent: the play at the plate to end the game (now it’s waiting for replay review), the unbelievable throw from foul ground by the third baseman just getting the the runner, the right fielder stealing a home run.

But frequently nothing much is happening. So I often have some secondary activity while I’m watching: petting the dog, teasing the cat, reading the newspaper, scrolling the computer. As part of that, I once put together the “All-Hyphens” baseball lineup, where all the players had hyphens in their names (and had actually played that position). Now, I’m bemoaning the loss in popularity of “Bob” (or “Robert”) in boys’ names, and wondering if I could do the same thing for players named “Bob.”

If you have to ask, “Why bother doing that?” you just aren’t a real baseball fan. Maybe synchronized swimming would be more your thing.

Here’s Our Team

Comments

I didn’t even have to go back to the old dead-ball era to fill out this roster. There’ve been a lot of players named Bob or Bobby; just not as many now.

Pitchers

Bob Gibson and Bob Feller — I mean, come on now! Two of the greatest pitchers of all time.

Catchers

“Just a WEE bit outside!” how could I leave out the Ueck?