This is another set of videos of authors I hosted. Part One (David Kilcullen, Theodore Gray, Svante Pääbo, Donald Stoker, Hugh Sinclair, Shaun Usher) is here. If you’ve never heard of any of those, that’s exactly the point: I brought authors to Google who otherwise could never have come.

Some of these, you probably have heard of.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder

Taleb had probably the biggest audience I had, except for maybe Garry Kasparov (but by July 2017 with him, Googlers could watch from their desks, so there’s no way of knowing how many there actually were). You can see the audience for Taleb's talk at around 16:00 into the video.

Taleb is rather a polarizing figure. “IYI” is one of his acronyms, for “intellectual yet idiot,” and he throws it around freely. IYI’s are usually Ivy League-educated “thinkers” who’ve never actually done anything, but feel free to tell everyone else how to do it. “Lecturing birds on how to fly,” is one of his dismissive summaries. Thomas Friedman and Paul Krugman are his prime examples of IYI’s. He’s contemptuous of most of what we’d call “the Establishment.”

Nonetheless, he’s written best-selling books, has 900,000 Twitter followers, and is far richer than you or I will ever be. I found him to be a really nice guy! If you’re not condescending and constantly trying to prove you’re smarter than he is (and you’re not, by the way), he’s not irritated with you at all.

For all my authors but him, I asked “Do you have a bio you want me to read, or shall I just wing it?” All of them said “Just wing it.” For Taleb, though, I didn’t go that way — I showed him a bio that he himself had written, got his approval, and then read it word-for-word. “Don’t mess with this guy,” was my attitude.

“Anti-fragile” is a concept that options traders are familiar with, but almost no one else is. As he says at the start of his talk, if you ask most people “what is the opposite of fragile?” they would say “robust” or “resilient.” But that’s wrong. The effect of randomness on something fragile is a negative number, but for something robust, it’s zero. That leaves the entire set of positive numbers: things that actually benefit from unpredictability.

What are those things? Watch the talk. Read the book.

Edmund Phelps, Mass Flourishing

Edmund Phelps won a Nobel Prize in Economics. How many of you knew this? Be honest now.

His book is about the real roots of prosperity: not macro-economic policies, and certainly not colonialism. My favorite audience member was a Googler from Vietnam whose father worked in the economic development agency in Hanoi, and he was so inspired that he couldn’t wait to tell his dad all about it.

On the day he spoke, Dr. Phelps and his wife arrived an hour early. It was too soon to go to the conference room, so we sat outside in the garden and I regaled them with tales of Google Ads. After the talk we ate lunch with about ten Googlers. It was fun.

Trevor Paglen, Blank Spots on the Map

(I didn’t introduce this talk but I hung out with Trevor beforehand.)

Mr. Paglen has an unusual specialty: he photographs places where you can’t go. Clandestine military bases, CIA prisons, black sites, hidden laboratories, and top-secret agencies: he goes there.

Anthony Zuiker, Mr. CSI

How does a guy who’s basically Nobody as far as Hollywood is concerned end up creating a whole genre of TV series (CSI and all its spinoffs)? Find out here.

A.O. Scott, Better Living Through Criticism

A.O. (Tony) Scott is one of the better-known authors I met. He’s the film critic at the New York Times, and appeared on TV with Roger Ebert many times. As I say in the introduction, I think Rotten Tomatoes and MetaCritic scores are utter garbage. There are only two reviews I look at when deciding whether to see a movie: Tony’s and the Roger Ebert site. The critics’ purpose is not to tell you whether to see a movie; it’s to tell you enough that you can decide for yourself. They also deepen your artistic experience if you do see it.

His book, and his talk, are about the function of criticism in history and in the modern world. If your analysis is “people like what they like, and that’s that” then you need to watch Tony dismantle that theory while paying homage to it. In watching this video, I’m inspired to go back and read the book again.

I also got to ask him which of the Oscar contenders for Best Picture he wanted to win (not which one would win). He picked Mad Max.

Greil Marcus, Three Songs, Three Singers, Three Nations

(By the way, his first name is pronounced to rhyme with “real” not with “style.”)

In the very early days of rock criticism (Rolling Stone, Cream), Greil Marcus was a giant. His books are now taught in colleges, and in fact I discovered that the videography team filming the talk had studied him in school!

That AV crew joined us for lunch. Greil said that he actually liked Philip Seymour Hoffman’s portrayal of Lester Bangs (RIP) in Almost Famous, even though he looked nothing at all like Bangs. Of course Greil knew Lester Bangs personally, so that’s high praise indeed.

I did get to ask him what bands he really liked now, and he mentioned Tacocat. Meh. I don’t know about that one.

Here’s what I wish I’d said: “Hey, Lester Bangs had his name in the lyrics of a song! I bet that made you jealous.”

Virginia Heffernan, Magic and Loss: The Internet as Art

What I liked about this book was that it wasn’t about the technology, business, or sociopolitical impact of the Internet. All of those aspects have been written about a zillion times.

Instead it’s about computers as art. The author got onto a timesharing machine in the early 80s as a teenager, in an early chat room where she didn’t have to reveal anything about herself. She said that years later when she met some of the participants in person, they said they kinda figured she was a teenage girl. I guess in the end you can’t hide your real personality.