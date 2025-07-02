Artists Outside Their Comfort Zones, 1.0
Who knew Ella Fitzgerald did "Sunshine of Your Love"?
Today Sean Ono Lennon (yes, he’s the son of Yoko Ono and John Lennon) posted this:
One of the original hard rock numbers, and there she is, the queen of The Great American Songbook and the greatest jazz singer who ever lived, knocking it out of the park!
So that inspired me: what other famous artists have done things that are not even remotely like the work that made them famous?
I could do some artists (e.g. The Ventures) for every song, but I’m imposing a rule of one appearance per artist.
Operatic Arias
We’ll show a standard rendition of the aria, followed by some brave versions by people who don’t typically sing opera.
Lest it look like I’m making fun of the latter: no, not in the slightest. Music is music, they’re giving us their own version of it, and I salute them.
Nessun Dorma
This is the climactic aria from Turandot, a Puccini opera set in China, where the lead tenor sings “no one sleeps” (which was used in a mattress commercial, LOL) so he can win the heart of a princess in the morning.
Here’s the standard version, by Pavarotti.
Luciano Pavarotti
Aretha Franklin
This is not Aretha trying to sound like Pavarotti; it’s Aretha giving us her own interpretation.
Paul Potts
Paul Potts won his round on Britain’s Got Talent. He came out of nowhere to blow everyone away. The judges’ and audience’s reactions are priceless.
Jeff Beck
I’m breaking my rule of only one appearance of each artist, but hey, this is Jeff Beck.
Marie Osmond
And now for some comic relief.
Beatles Songs
No Yesterday covers here. That’s shooting fish in a barrel. Everyone’s covered that. Also Here Comes the Sun and Something: too easy.
No, we’re going after artists who would not be the first ones you think of.
Eleanor Rigby
Everyone knows the Beatles version, so I won’t include it here.
Johnny Mathis
Vanilla Fudge
The Ventures
I could include a Ventures of every song here, probably, because they covered everything.
A Day in the Life
You know the Beatles version, so I don’t need to include it.
Frankie Valli (of The Four Seasons)
Jose Feliciano
Jeff Beck
Jeff was the master. No one could imitate his sound, because it was all in his hands.
Steely Dan
Do It Again
The original:
Waylon Jennings
Why did Waylon cover this one? Who knows?
Other Rock Standards
Black Magic Woman
For reference, here’s Santana doing it live.
Percy Faith
If you haven’t heard of Percy Faith: he was, let’s say, not rock ‘n’ roll.
Mrs. Robinson
Made famous by its use in The Graduate.
Frank Sinatra
Although Frank hated rock, he did do a few rock covers.
The Ray Conniff Singers
If this video doesn’t show up below (for copyright reasons), try copying this link into a YouTube window and taking out the spaces. Or just search “mrs robinson ray conniff singers.”
https://. www.youtube. com/watch?v=rUHWcEeAGtg
Spooky
A great song from the late 60’s. I have no idea why Lawrence Welk and Andy Williams thought it was a good song for them to cover, but they did.