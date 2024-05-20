The Passengers Are Revolting

During the pandemic, incidents of “air rage” skyrocketed. People refused to put on masks, and things sometimes got violent. Maybe you’ve seen some of this?

Psychology Today, naturally, has a Marxist explanation, which I won’t elevate by copying it here. But:

While no “problem passenger” profile emerged, there were some interesting statistics. Background characteristics such as ethnicity, gender, or even class of travel (first class, business, economy) did not predict unruly passenger incidents, yet groups of passengers traveling together such as sports teams, groups of workers, or party participants were identified as potentially problematic.

A Few Words

I don’t have an overarching social commentary to offer here. Air travel sucks nowadays. I think it’s declined in exact proportion to the way the Internet has, as well as journalism, movies, books, politics, and almost everything else. Cory Doctorow calls it enshittification.

However, anyone can sit at their keyboard and bloviate about what they see on the Web (as modern “journalists” do almost exclusively). What I like to do in all my writing is to talk about how things really were and are, and how they’re usually not at all like what you read. To do that requires actually experiencing things.

My Own Experience

You wouldn’t think, would you, that a magazine called “Psychology Today” would miss the obvious explanation:

There are crazy people. Duh.

People got unruly even before the pandemic. In June 2014 I was on a flight from San Francisco to Toronto, connecting to a flight to Iceland. A man stood in the aisle facing the passengers, just in front of me, and began screaming. Terrorists had stolen his luggage in LAX, he yelled. “You people… [expletive] [expletive] don’t know what’s going on [expletive]!”

I’d never seen anything like this. What happens now? I wondered. A voice came over the intercom: “Are there any off-duty policemen on board?” There were two, who volunteered to help. They came and quietly grabbed the guy and tried to lead him back to a window seat. The person who had been in that seat was relocated. That was the first time I realized that the flight crew has handcuffs available, just in case.

I didn’t look at Crazy Guy. When someone like that is a few feet away, the last thing you want is to make eye contact. He might lunge at you and say,“What the f**k are you looking at, asshole?” I avoided his gaze. Most of the other passengers did as well.

Nowadays, it’s second nature to point your phone at anything interesting, but I didn’t see anyone doing that then.

The cops sat him for a second in the row behind me and he said to one of the cops, “Do you understand what I’m telling you?” I guess he meant the terrorists at LAX who stole his luggage. The cop said, “Do you understand what I’m telling you?”

The cop was telling him, “Come on, big boy, you’re going to sit in a window seat.” He did, and the two cops sat in the other seats so he couldn’t get out. The crew announced that we’d be making an emergency landing in Denver. I had plenty of time to get my 35mm camera out, so I could video the struggle when the police took him off. When I walked past his row on the way to the bathroom, I also didn’t look at him.

When we landed, a police vehicle was waiting on the tarmac, and the police came to take him off. He went meekly without any fuss. Rats! Nothing to video.

We were two hours late getting into Toronto. I still made my flight to Reykjavik but my luggage didn’t. It came to my hotel the next day (in fact, the airlines have lost my luggage at least three times, and it was always delivered the next day). Beautiful country, Iceland.