Some accomplishments in sports research used to be a fun way for announcers to pass the time when nothing was happening on the field. But now AI makes it easy.

I spent a lot of time creating the All-Bob lineup, which includes managers, base coaches, an announcer, and a singer of the National Anthem. I could have just asked AI to do it.

These are all from Grok, unless otherwise noted:

Have There Been Fat Baseball Players?

can you create a baseball lineup where every position is a MLB player who was overweight

Here’s a baseball lineup featuring MLB players known for being overweight during their careers. These players, despite their larger physiques, demonstrated exceptional skill and made significant contributions to the game. The lineup is based on historical and active players who fit the criteria, with their primary positions respected where possible. Note that "overweight" here refers to players often described as such in popular discourse or whose listed weights suggest a higher-than-average body mass for their height, though exact body fat percentages are not always available.

Batting Order and Positions:

Catcher: Bengie Molina Stats: .274 career batting average, 144 HR, 10 seasons (1998–2010)

Weight: Listed at 5'11", 225 lbs

Why: Known for his slow baserunning but stellar defensive play and surprising power, including a memorable 3-run homer in the 2010 ALCS. Molina famously quipped, "Not a bad job for a fat kid who everyone makes fun of when he runs." First Base: Prince Fielder Stats: .283 career batting average, 319 HR, 12 seasons (2005–2016)

Weight: Listed at 5'11", 275 lbs

Why: A power-hitting machine with six All-Star appearances and two Home Run Derby titles. His size didn’t hinder his ability to crush homers, though a neck injury cut his career short. Second Base: Kent Hrbek Stats: .282 career batting average, 293 HR, 14 seasons (1981–1994)

Weight: Listed at 6'4", 235 lbs (though often appeared heavier)

Why: A big-bodied Minnesotan who hit line drives and fielded well for his size. His off-season diet of chili dogs and beer didn’t stop him from being a key part of two World Series wins. Third Base: Pablo Sandoval Stats: .278 career batting average, 153 HR, 14 seasons (2008–2021)

Weight: Listed at 5'11", 268 lbs (fluctuated higher)

Why: Nicknamed "Kung Fu Panda," Sandoval’s agility belied his girth. A natural hitter, he earned three World Series rings with the Giants and a .429 average in the 2012 Fall Classic. Shortstop: Juan Uribe Stats: .255 career batting average, 199 HR, 16 seasons (2001–2016)

Weight: Listed at 6'0", 235 lbs

Why: Stocky and strong, Uribe played shortstop early in his career before shifting positions. His power and clutch play (like his 2010 NLCS homer) made him a fan favorite. Left Field: John Kruk Stats: .300 career batting average, 100 HR, 10 seasons (1986–1995)

Weight: Listed at 5'10", 170 lbs (widely considered an underestimate)

Why: A three-time All-Star with a .300 average, Kruk embraced his everyman physique, famously saying, "I ain’t an athlete, lady, I’m a baseball player." Center Field: Andruw Jones Stats: .254 career batting average, 434 HR, 17 seasons (1996–2012)

Weight: Listed at 6'1", 250 lbs (at peak)

Why: Early in his career, Jones was athletic, winning 10 straight Gold Gloves. Later, his weight ballooned, but he still mashed homers, peaking at 51 in 2005. Right Field: Babe Ruth Stats: .342 career batting average, 714 HR, 22 seasons (1914–1935)

Weight: Listed at 6'2", 215 lbs (often heavier due to lifestyle)

Why: The greatest player ever, Ruth’s size was legendary, fueled by hot dogs and scotch. His power revolutionized baseball, and he’d anchor this lineup’s outfield. Pitcher: CC Sabathia Stats: 251-161 record, 3.74 ERA, 3,093 strikeouts, 19 seasons (2001–2019)

Weight: Listed at 6'6", 300 lbs

Why: A dominant lefty with a 2007 Cy Young and 2009 World Series title. His imposing frame added presence on the mound, and he could hit when needed in the NL.

Notes on the Lineup:

Batting Order Logic: Starts with Molina’s contact skills, builds power with Fielder, Hrbek, and Sandoval, mixes in versatility with Uribe and Kruk, and peaks with Jones and Ruth’s slugging. Sabathia bats ninth as a pitcher but brings decent NL hitting experience (.208 career average).

Positional Flexibility: Some players (e.g., Uribe, Sandoval) played multiple positions, but I’ve slotted them where they logged significant time. Shortstop was the trickiest, as overweight players rarely play there long-term—Uribe’s early career fits the bill.

Historical Context: Ruth represents the early era, while modern players like Sandoval and Sabathia show overweight players still thrive today.

This lineup blends power, contact, and personality—proof that size doesn’t cap talent in baseball. They’d likely hit a ton of homers but might need a few extra breaths rounding the bases!

The All-Futility Team

Were you the guy in Little League who, when you came up to bat, the other team all encouraged the pitcher with, “OK, easy out. Let him hit it” ? This is your team.

can you make a baseball lineup with all players with at least 100 MLB at-bats and a batting average under .150, and no pitchers (except the pitcher)

Batting Order and Positions:

Catcher: Bill Bergen Batting Average: .139 (400-for-2,877)

At-Bats: 2,877

Career: 1901–1911

Why: Bergen holds the MLB record for lowest career batting average among players with 2,000+ ABs. A defensive wizard at catcher, he stuck around for 11 seasons despite his bat. First Base: John Leary Batting Average: .138 (70-for-508)

At-Bats: 508

Career: 1914–1915

Why: Leary played infield and outfield in the Federal League, hitting a dismal .138. His 508 ABs qualify him, and first base fits his versatility. Second Base: Germany Schaefer Batting Average: .149 (17-for-114) (stretch; career .257)

At-Bats: 114 (1905–1906 stretch; 2,970 career)

Career: 1901–1918

Why: Schaefer’s career .257 exceeds .150, but in 1905–1906 with Detroit, he hit .149 over 114 ABs. A utility infielder known for antics, he fits second base. Third Base: Fred Raymer Batting Average: .142 (47-for-331)

At-Bats: 331

Career: 1901–1905

Why: Raymer, an infielder for Boston and Chicago, hit .142 across 331 ABs. Third base suits his primary position. Shortstop: Charlie Bastian Batting Average: .149 (100-for-673)

At-Bats: 673

Career: 1884–1891

Why: Bastian played mostly shortstop in the 19th century, hitting .149 over 673 ABs. His glove kept him in lineups despite his bat. Left Field: Charlie Pickett Batting Average: .146 (18-for-123)

At-Bats: 123

Career: 1909–1910

Why: Pickett, an outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, hit .146 in 123 ABs. Left field takes this lesser-known name. Center Field: John Cavanaugh Batting Average: .137 (15-for-109)

At-Bats: 109

Career: 1884

Why: Cavanaugh played outfield in the Union Association, hitting .137 in 109 ABs. Center field fits his 1884 stint. Right Field: Jack Manning Batting Average: .147 (44-for-299)

At-Bats: 299

Career: 1873–1886

Why: Manning, an outfielder and occasional infielder, hit .147 over 299 ABs in early baseball. Right field suits his primary role. Pitcher: Bob Buhl Batting Average: .089 (17-for-191)

At-Bats: 191

Career: 1953–1967, 166-132 record, 3.55 ERA

Why: Buhl, a pitcher, went 0-for-70 in 1962 and hit .089 lifetime. He’s the lone pitcher, anchoring the mound.

Notes on the Lineup:

Scarcity: Non-pitchers with 100+ ABs and sub-.150 averages are rare. Most come from the 19th or early 20th century, when defensive value or weaker competition kept them in games. Modern players rarely get this many chances without hitting better.

Schaefer Stretch: His career .257 doesn’t qualify, but his 1905–1906 .149 over 114 ABs does. Without this stretch, options like Ed Callahan (.149, 84 ABs) fall short of 100.

Batting Order: Starts with Bergen’s “high” .139, mixes in early-era players, and ends with Buhl’s .089. They’d struggle offensively—expect a team BA around .130.

Fielding: Many were defensive standouts (Bergen, Bastian), so the glove might keep games close, but the bats won’t.

Fun Stats:

Combined ABs: ~5,400

Combined Hits: ~700

Team BA: ~.130 (estimated)

Outlook: Lots of strikeouts, few runs—Buhl better pitch a shutout!

This lineup showcases baseball’s historical oddities—players who survived on defense or circumstance, not their bats. It’s a testament to how the game once valued gloves over sticks!

The All Bad-Hands Team

What if you could just hit it anywhere, and not worry that someone would catch it? You could always take the extra base. And once you get on, you could steal no matter how slow a runner you were?

can you make a baseball lineup composed of all MLB players with very bad fielding records

Here’s a baseball lineup composed of MLB players known for their poor fielding records, each with at least some notable defensive struggles during their careers. Since "very bad fielding records" isn’t precisely defined, I’ve selected players with historically low fielding percentages, high error totals, or negative defensive metrics (like Defensive Runs Saved or Defensive WAR) where data is available, focusing on their primary positions. All players have MLB experience, and I’ve prioritized those with significant playing time to ensure their defensive reputations are well-documented. Stats are career totals from MLB regular-season play, sourced from historical records like Baseball-Reference, with modern metrics where applicable.

Batting Order and Positions:

Catcher: Mike Piazza Fielding Stats: .989 fielding % (catchers’ avg ~.990), -132 Defensive WAR (dWAR), 1,487 passed balls allowed

Career: 1992–2007, .308 BA, 427 HR

Why: Piazza’s bat was legendary (highest WAR among catchers), but his glove was a liability. He struggled with throwing out baserunners (23% caught stealing rate vs. league avg ~33%) and led the NL in passed balls multiple times. First Base: Dick Stuart Fielding Stats: .982 fielding % (1B avg ~.993), 90 errors in 636 games, -8.2 dWAR

At-Bats: 3,997, .264 BA, 228 HR

Career: 1958–1969

Why: Nicknamed “Dr. Strangeglove,” Stuart’s 29 errors in 1963 led the AL. His hands were so unreliable that teammates dreaded his throws. Second Base: Jose Offerman Fielding Stats: .963 fielding % at SS (SS avg ~.970), .975 at 2B (2B avg ~.982), 138 errors total, -10.8 dWAR

At-Bats: 5,729, .273 BA

Career: 1990–2005

Why: Offerman was a disaster at shortstop early on (85 errors in 622 games), prompting a move to second. Even there, his glove lagged, though his bat kept him in lineups. Third Base: Butch Hobson Fielding Stats: .937 fielding % (3B avg ~.950), 77 errors in 363 games, -3.9 dWAR

At-Bats: 2,250, .248 BA, 98 HR

Career: 1975–1982

Why: Hobson’s 43 errors in 1978 with Boston is one of the worst single-season marks at third. Routine plays turned into adventures. Shortstop: Herman Long Fielding Stats: .917 fielding % (SS avg ~.930 in his era), 1,096 errors (MLB record), -2.8 dWAR

At-Bats: 7,674, .277 BA

Career: 1889–1904

Why: Long’s error total reflects 19th-century conditions (small gloves, rough fields), but even for his time, he was error-prone. Still, his range kept him playing. Left Field: Greg Luzinski Fielding Stats: .974 fielding % (OF avg ~.980), 74 errors in 972 OF games, -20.7 dWAR

At-Bats: 6,505, .276 BA, 307 HR

Career: 1970–1984

Why: “The Bull” was a slugger whose lumbering defense in left field was a Phillies liability. He was often replaced late in games. Center Field: Adam Dunn Fielding Stats: .976 fielding % in OF (OF avg ~.985), -75 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), -30.5 dWAR

At-Bats: 6,883, .237 BA, 462 HR

Career: 2001–2014

Why: Dunn played some center early on, but his -75 DRS in the outfield (mostly LF) and awkward range made him a defensive nightmare. Right Field: Gary Sheffield Fielding Stats: .965 fielding % in OF (OF avg ~.980), 113 errors, -27.6 dWAR

At-Bats: 9,217, .292 BA, 509 HR

Career: 1988–2009

Why: Sheffield’s arm was strong, but his glove was weak. He botched plays at shortstop, third, and later right field, where he racked up errors. Pitcher: Tommy John Fielding Stats: .948 fielding % (P avg ~.960), 111 errors in 760 games, -1.9 dWAR

At-Bats: 1,352 (as pitcher), .131 BA

Career: 1963–1989, 288-231 record, 3.34 ERA

Why: A great pitcher (of surgery fame), John’s 111 errors are among the most for a hurler. His glove was as shaky as his arm was durable.

Notes on the Lineup:

Criteria: I used fielding percentage (relative to positional averages), error totals, and modern metrics (dWAR, DRS) where available. Pre-1900 players like Long reflect era-adjusted struggles; modern players like Dunn show advanced stats confirming poor defense.

Batting Order: Starts with Piazza’s decent BA (.308), mixes in power (Dunn, Sheffield), and ends with John’s pitcher slot. Expect low scoring—maybe 2 runs on a good day!

Fielding Outlook: This team might set a record for errors in a game. Piazza lets runners steal, Long and Hobson butcher infield plays, and the outfield (Luzinski, Dunn, Sheffield) drops fly balls. John could pitch well but might boot a comebacker.

Data Gaps: Pre-1950 players lack DRS; 19th-century stats (Long) reflect harsher conditions, but his peers still outfielded him.

Fun Stats:

Combined Errors: ~1,900

Team Fielding %: ~.950 (well below MLB avg ~.980)

Defensive WAR: ~-100 (ouch!)

Game Prediction: They’d hit some homers (Dunn, Sheffield) but lose 10-5 due to defensive miscues.

This lineup is a defensive disaster movie waiting to happen—bring popcorn and a scorekeeper!

The All-Ouch Team

Some batters just know how to get in the path of the pitch. One of them is a Cubs player from the World Series team of 2016. You all know who he is.

can you make a baseball lineup composed of all MLB players who got hit by pitch a lot

Here’s a baseball lineup composed of MLB players known for being hit by pitches (HBP) frequently, based on their career totals. These players either led the league in HBP multiple times, set notable records, or rank among the all-time leaders in this category. Each has at least 100 MLB at-bats (though most have thousands), and I’ve assigned them to traditional baseball positions, prioritizing their primary positions where possible. All stats are career MLB regular-season totals, sourced from historical records like Baseball-Reference, updated through March 27, 2025.

Batting Order and Positions:

Catcher: Jason Kendall HBP: 254 (5th all-time)

At-Bats: 8,702, .288 BA

Career: 1996–2010

Why: Kendall’s open stance made him a magnet for pitches, getting hit 31 times in both 1997 and 1998. A durable catcher, he’s perfect to lead off this plunk-prone lineup. First Base: Anthony Rizzo HBP: 222 (8th all-time, active leader)

At-Bats: 7,336, .263 BA

Career: 2011–present (active as of 2025)

Why: Rizzo crowds the plate from the left side, averaging 21 HBP per 162 games. He led MLB in 2015 (30), 2017 (24), and 2019 (27). A first baseman with power and pain tolerance. Second Base: Ron Hunt HBP: 243 (6th all-time)

At-Bats: 5,158, .273 BA

Career: 1963–1974

Why: Hunt holds the modern single-season record with 50 HBP in 1971 and led MLB six straight years (1968–1973). A second baseman who turned getting hit into an art form. Third Base: Craig Biggio HBP: 285 (2nd all-time)

At-Bats: 12,504, .281 BA

Career: 1988–2007

Why: Biggio leaned into pitches, nearly breaking the all-time record (287). He played second base mostly but logged 285 games at third early on, making him a cleanup fit here. Shortstop: Chase Utley HBP: 204 (9th all-time)

At-Bats: 7,863, .275 BA

Career: 2003–2018

Why: Utley led MLB in HBP three straight years (2007–2009, 76 total) and played some shortstop (156 games). His willingness to take one for the team powers this spot. Left Field: Don Baylor HBP: 267 (4th all-time)

At-Bats: 9,401, .260 BA

Career: 1970–1988

Why: Baylor’s 35 HBP in 1986 was a modern AL record at the time. An outfielder/DH, he’s a bruising presence in left. Center Field: Tommy Tucker HBP: 272 (3rd all-time)

At-Bats: 7,273, .290 BA

Career: 1887–1899

Why: Tucker’s 272 HBP reflect 19th-century chaos (rough stats, wild pitching), but he played outfield and first base. Center field gets his old-school grit. Right Field: Hughie Jennings HBP: 287 (1st all-time)

At-Bats: 5,648, .311 BA

Career: 1891–1918

Why: Jennings holds the MLB record, including 51 HBP in 1896. A shortstop by trade, he played some outfield—right field takes the HBP king. Pitcher: Fernando Rodney HBP: 87 (pitcher hitting stats: .089 BA, 112 ABs)

Career: 2002–2019, 48-71 record, 3.68 ERA

Why: Rodney’s 87 HBP as a batter is modest compared to others here, but pitchers rarely get hit much. His 112 ABs and relief role make him the mound masochist.

Notes on the Lineup:

HBP Total: ~2,151 combined—ouch!

Batting Order: Starts with Kendall’s contact skills, peaks with Biggio’s power, and ends with Jennings’ record-setting flair. Rodney’s a typical pitcher at 9th.

Positional Fit: Most played their listed spots significantly (e.g., Biggio at 3B, Utley at SS), though Tucker and Jennings stretch it—19th-century roles were fluid. Rodney’s the only pitcher, as requested.

Strengths: Great on-base skills via HBP (career OBP likely ~.350+). Weakness? Bruises and a slow trot around the bases.

Era Mix: Sp27 spans 1887 to 2025—quite the historical range!

Fun Stats:

Team HBP/Game: Assuming 4 ABs per game, they’d get hit ~0.5 times each, or 4–5 times total—free bases galore!

Likely Outcome: They’d rack up OBP but might limp off the field.

This lineup would be a pitcher’s nightmare—crowding the plate, taking pitches off the body, and still hitting decently (.270ish team BA). Bring ice packs and Advil!

Little Guys Playing in the NFL

Although football season is over, let’s not neglect that sport.

We think of football players as big bruisers. But not all of them!

can you make a football team made up entirely of NFL players who were under 6 feet tall and under 200 pounds

Here’s an NFL football team composed entirely of players who were under 6 feet tall and under 200 pounds during their careers. These players defied the typical size expectations for their positions, relying on speed, agility, and skill to excel. The lineup respects their primary positions where possible, though some flexibility is applied to fill out the roster. All heights and weights are based on their listed NFL measurements.

Offense:

Quarterback: Doug Flutie Height/Weight: 5'10", 180 lbs Career: 1986–2005, 91 TD passes, 14,715 passing yards Why: A Heisman winner known for his "Hail Flutie" miracle, he thrived as a scrambler and improviser, winning a Grey Cup MVP and making a Pro Bowl.

Running Back: Darren Sproles Height/Weight: 5'6", 190 lbs Career: 2005–2019, 3,552 rushing yards, 23 rushing TDs Why: An elusive scatback with three Pro Bowls, Sproles was a return specialist and pass-catcher extraordinaire, racking up over 8,000 all-purpose yards.

Wide Receiver 1: Wes Welker Height/Weight: 5'9", 185 lbs Career: 2004–2015, 890 receptions, 9,924 yards Why: A slot machine with five straight 100-catch seasons, Welker redefined small receivers, earning five Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro honors.

Wide Receiver 2: Steve Smith Sr. Height/Weight: 5'9", 195 lbs Career: 2001–2016, 1,031 receptions, 14,731 yards Why: A fiery competitor with a 2005 triple crown (receptions, yards, TDs), Smith’s toughness and speed made him a five-time Pro Bowler.

Tight End: Jake Reed (positional stretch) Height/Weight: 5'11", 190 lbs (listed as a WR, but fits here) Career: 1991–2002, 450 receptions, 6,999 yards Why: Primarily a wideout, Reed’s size aligns with smaller tight ends of his era. His hands and route-running could adapt to the role.

Offensive Tackle: Jason Fabini Height/Weight: 5'11", 198 lbs (early career estimate) Career: 1998–2008, 129 starts Why: A rare sub-6’0" lineman, Fabini played tackle effectively for the Jets, relying on technique over size. Finding true tackles this small is tough!

Offensive Guard: Mark Schlereth (borderline) Height/Weight: 5'11", 199 lbs (early career) Career: 1989–2000, 3 Super Bowl rings Why: Known as "Stink," he was a tenacious guard despite his size, excelling in run-blocking for Denver and Washington.

Center: Jeff Saturday Height/Weight: 5'11", 195 lbs (undrafted weight, grew later) Career: 1999–2012, 6 Pro Bowls, 1 Super Bowl Why: Undersized when he entered the league, Saturday’s smarts and leverage made him a Peyton Manning favorite and a Hall of Fame candidate.

Offensive Guard: Brian Waters Height/Weight: 5'11", 198 lbs (early career) Career: 2000–2011, 6 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pros Why: A scrappy, undersized lineman who became a dominant guard, Waters protected QBs and opened lanes with technique.

Offensive Tackle: Donald Penn (early career) Height/Weight: 5'11", 195 lbs (pre-NFL estimate) Career: 2006–2019, 2 Pro Bowls Why: Started lighter and shorter before bulking up, Penn’s agility at tackle early on fits this hypothetical lineup.



Defense:

Defensive End: Elvis Dumervil Height/Weight: 5'11", 255 lbs (but played at 195 lbs in college) Career: 2006–2017, 105.5 sacks Why: A pass-rush specialist with a 17-sack season in 2009, Dumervil’s low center of gravity worked wonders despite his height.

Defensive Tackle: Aaron Donald (early career) Height/Weight: 5'11", 195 lbs (college/pre-draft) Career: 2014–2023, 111 sacks, 3 DPOY awards Why: Before bulking to 280, Donald was a sub-200 wrecking ball at Pitt. His rookie agility fits this team’s mold.

Defensive End: Dwight Freeney Height/Weight: 5'11", 195 lbs (early career estimate) Career: 2002–2017, 125.5 sacks Why: A spin-move maestro with seven Pro Bowls, Freeney’s speed off the edge made size irrelevant.

Linebacker: London Fletcher Height/Weight: 5'10", 195 lbs Career: 1998–2013, 2,031 tackles, 1 Super Bowl Why: Undersized but relentless, Fletcher led the league in tackles four times and never missed a game in 16 seasons.

Linebacker: Sam Mills Height/Weight: 5'9", 195 lbs Career: 1986–1997, 5 Pro Bowls, 1,319 tackles Why: A tackling machine with the Saints and Panthers, Mills’ heart and instincts earned him a Hall of Fame nod.

Cornerback: Darrell Green Height/Weight: 5'9", 184 lbs Career: 1983–2002, 7 Pro Bowls, 54 INTs Why: One of the fastest players ever, Green locked down receivers for two decades and won two Super Bowls.

Cornerback: Antoine Winfield Sr. Height/Weight: 5'9", 180 lbs Career: 1999–2012, 3 Pro Bowls, 27 INTs Why: A scrappy, physical corner, Winfield’s ball-hawking and tackling defied his frame.

Safety: Bob Sanders Height/Weight: 5'8", 195 lbs Career: 2004–2011, 2007 DPOY, 2 Pro Bowls Why: A hard-hitting force when healthy, Sanders’ 2007 season (96 tackles, 3.5 sacks) keyed a Colts Super Bowl.

Safety: Troy Polamalu (early career) Height/Weight: 5'10", 195 lbs (pre-draft) Career: 2003–2014, 8 Pro Bowls, 2010 DPOY Why: Before adding weight, Polamalu’s speed and instincts shone at USC and early with Pittsburgh, leading to a Hall of Fame career.



Special Teams:

Kicker: Morten Andersen Height/Weight: 5'11", 187 lbs Career: 1982–2007, 565 FGs, 2,544 points Why: The NFL’s all-time leading scorer (until recently), Andersen’s accuracy earned him a Hall of Fame spot.

Punter: Jeff Feagles Height/Weight: 5'11", 195 lbs Career: 1988–2009, 71,211 punting yards Why: A precision punter with two Pro Bowls, Feagles played 22 seasons with pinpoint control.



Notes:

Challenges: Offensive linemen under 6’0" and 200 lbs are rare in the modern NFL, so I leaned on early-career weights or smaller guards/tackles who later bulked up. Tight end was also tough—Jake Reed’s a slight stretch but plausible.

Strengths: This team thrives on speed and finesse—Sproles, Welker, and Smith stretch the field, Flutie scrambles, and the defense (Freeney, Donald, Polamalu) brings chaos.

Strategy: Think quick passes, misdirection runs, and an aggressive, swarming secondary. They’d struggle against power teams but could outmaneuver bigger foes.

This pint-sized squad proves that in football, heart and skill can outweigh raw size any day!