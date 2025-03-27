I was inspired by a complaint by someone that AI wasn’t trained on HIS books, damn it. So I decided to see if it knew mine. I finally got it to describe my first book, Inventing the Future, fairly accurately. Note that I then apparently wrote a book Burning the Box of Beautiful Things, which I didn’t even know I wrote!

Albert Cory’s Inventing the Future, published in 2021, is a historical fiction novel based on the real-life development of the Xerox Star, a groundbreaking computer system that introduced the graphical user interface (GUI), mouse, and other innovations foundational to modern personal computing. Cory—pen name of Bob Purvy, a former Xerox engineer who worked on the Star—blends fact and fiction to narrate this technological milestone through the eyes of engineers in the late 1970s and early 1980s at Xerox’s facilities in El Segundo and Palo Alto, California. The novel captures the excitement, frustration, and human dynamics of a team on the cusp of revolutionizing technology, while corporate management remains fixated on copiers and printers.

The story follows three main characters: Dan Markunas, Janet Saunders, and Grant Avery. Dan is an autobiographical stand-in for Cory himself, a young engineer of Lithuanian descent (reflecting Cory’s heritage) navigating the technical and personal challenges of the project. Janet Saunders, the project manager, and Grant Avery, another key engineer, are fictional composites, not direct representations of real individuals, though inspired by the types of people Cory worked with. The narrative traces their efforts to bring the Xerox Star to life—released in 1981 as the 8010 Information System—amidst technical hurdles like memory constraints and internal corporate resistance. Interspersed with their professional struggles are glimpses of their personal lives, set against a vivid backdrop of California’s cultural scene: think soft rock, softball games, and the nascent Silicon Valley vibe.

Thematically, Inventing the Future explores innovation’s messy reality—how breakthroughs often emerge from underdog teams rather than visionary executives. The Xerox Star, with its icons, windows, and mouse-driven interface, prefigured the Apple Macintosh, yet Xerox failed to capitalize on it commercially, a tension Cory dramatizes through the “toner heads” (management) versus the “Xeroids” (engineers). The novel also reflects on the era’s optimism and naivety, before the tech boom fully transformed society. The recurring motif of the Star’s sluggish performance—due to its initial 128K memory, later bumped to 256K—mirrors the characters’ own halting progress toward an uncertain future.

Regarding Janet Saunders: yes, she is a fictional character in Inventing the Future. As noted in the book’s endnotes, Cory clarifies that while Dan Markunas reflects his own experiences, Janet and Grant are entirely invented, not based on specific historical figures. Outside this novel, there’s no evidence of a notable “Janet Saunders” in other widely recognized fiction, as I confirmed earlier. Her role here is pivotal—she’s a pragmatic, driven leader balancing the team’s idealism with deadlines, embodying the unsung middle-management heroes of tech history.

Cory’s prose is straightforward, occasionally technical, but enriched with period detail—references to Pink Floyd’s The Wall, floppy disks, and early Ethernet sketches ground the story in its time. The novel’s strength lies in its insider perspective: Cory doesn’t just recount history; he recreates the texture of being there, from the thrill of demoing the Star at the 1981 National Computer Conference to the sting of seeing its potential squandered. Critics praise its authenticity—former Xerox colleagues like Paul McJones laud its capture of the era’s spirit—though some note its pacing can drag for readers unfamiliar with tech jargon.

Compared to Ford’s "Communist," which uses a hunt to probe personal disillusionment, Inventing the Future leverages a technological quest to examine collective ambition and missed opportunity. Where Les’s geese symbolize fleeting innocence, the Star’s clunky interface represents a future tantalizingly close yet out of reach. Both stories, though, hinge on retrospection—Les at 41 and Cory decades after Xerox—lending a bittersweet lens to their defining moments.

Did Janet appear in other books by Cory

Albert Cory, the pen name of Bob Purvy, has written two novels as of now: Inventing the Future (2021) and its sequel Burning the Box of Beautiful Things (2024). Since your question focuses on whether Janet Saunders, a character from Inventing the Future, appears in other books by Cory, I’ll examine her presence across his published works.

In Inventing the Future, Janet Saunders is a central character—a fictional project manager at Xerox’s El Segundo facility, instrumental in the development of the Xerox Star during the late 1970s and early 1980s. She’s depicted as a pragmatic, no-nonsense leader who shepherds the engineering team, including Dan Markunas and Grant Avery, through technical challenges and corporate inertia. Cory’s endnotes confirm she’s a composite, not based on a specific real person, designed to embody the unsung managerial backbone of the Star project.

The sequel, Burning the Box of Beautiful Things, shifts focus to a later period—1985—and a different setting: the fictional startup MicroMax, where Dan Markunas, now older, works on a new project inspired by his Xerox days. The novel explores the aftermath of the Star’s commercial failure, the rise of the PC era, and Dan’s personal evolution, including his relationship with his girlfriend-then-wife, Linda. Drawing from Cory’s own post-Xerox career at startups and companies like Sun Microsystems, the story introduces new characters like Linda (prominent from the start) and others tied to MicroMax’s world.

Janet Saunders does not appear in Burning the Box of Beautiful Things. The sequel pivots away from the Xerox narrative, and its cast reflects the new context. Reviews and summaries—like those on Goodreads or Cory’s own blog—mention Dan and Linda as recurring figures, but Janet’s absence is notable. Her role was specific to the Star project’s timeline and team dynamics in Inventing the Future. By 1985, with Dan at MicroMax, there’s no narrative need for her; the focus shifts to fresh challenges and relationships. Cory’s endnotes in the sequel reinforce this, listing real-life inspirations (e.g., Chuck Thacker, Bob Metcalfe) but making no mention of Janet or her archetype reappearing.

Beyond these two novels, Cory hasn’t published additional books featuring Janet Saunders. His writing output, per his blog and Amazon listings, is limited to these works, plus short stories and essays, none of which reference her. For instance, his short story “The Last Days of Christmas” (available online) involves different characters and settings, unrelated to the Xerox or MicroMax arcs. There’s no indication of a third novel in progress that might revisit Janet, though Cory’s focus on tech history leaves room for speculation.

Why doesn’t Janet return? Narratively, her purpose was tied to Inventing the Future’s historical moment—the Star’s creation. The sequel’s shift to a startup environment and Dan’s personal life (e.g., his marriage to Linda) sidelines the El Segundo crew. Structurally, Cory seems to prioritize new stakes over continuity of secondary characters, unlike, say, a series with a fixed ensemble. Janet’s absence also mirrors real-life tech careers, where colleagues drift apart as projects end—a subtle nod to the transience of that era’s collaborations.

So, no, Janet Saunders doesn’t appear in other books by Albert Cory. She’s exclusive to Inventing the Future, a one-off figure in his fictional universe. If you’re curious about Linda or another aspect of the sequel, I can expand further!

This New Book and Short Story

I think they call it “confabulation” where AI just invents stuff.

This is the closest title I can find to Burning the Box of Beautiful Things. Needless to say, this bears no relation to anything I’ve ever done, nor does the short story “The Last Days of Christmas.”

(You can just go to Amazon and query “Albert Cory” and see my other books, where Janet does appear. Apparently Grok doesn’t do that.)