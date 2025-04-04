This is a test of how much of your brain is clogged with useless data about popular songs. But I’m not giving you audio, or a snippet of the lyrics! Those are too easy for a sophisticated pop historian like you.

Oh no, these are AI illustrations of some part of the lyrics. I took a few lines and asked ChatGPT to draw an image of it. Occasionally I had to ask it to tweak the result, but most of these are its first takes.

They’re not illustrations of the songs or the titles, e.g. “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” or “I Want to Hold Your Hand” or “Hound Dog” would be way too easy. These are mostly lines from the middle of the songs.

I try to show a live performance when possible, just because I prefer those, and you might not have seen them. For Bob Dylan, though: there aren’t many period live videos of him, only recent ones where he’s murdering the lyrics.

Song 1

Truckin’

Sittin' and starin' out of the hotel window

Got a tip they're gonna kick the door in again

I'd like to get some sleep before I travel

But if you got a warrant, I guess you're gonna come in

Skip to 3:41.

Song 2

This one should be easy. This is the one I’m leaving for you to figure out. Hint: think old blues classic covered by English rockers.

Song 3

It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World (James Brown)

You see, man made the cars

To take us over the road

Man made the train

To carry the heavy load

Man made the electrolight

To take us out of the dark

Man made the boat for the water

Like Noah made The Ark

skip to 2:00

Song 4

Prodigal Son (Reverend Gary Davis, Rolling Stones)

Well, man said, "I'll give you a job for to feed my swine

For to feed my swine

I'll give you a job for to feed my swine"

Boy stood there and hung his head and cried

Cause that is no way to get along.

skip to 0:59

Song 5

Aqualung (Jethro Tull)

Do you still remember

The December's foggy freeze

When the ice that

Clings on to your beard was

Screaming agony.

skip to 2:18:

Song 6

Pretzel Logic (Steely Dan)

I stepped up on the platform

The man gave me the news

He said, You must be joking son

Where did you get those shoes?

skip to 4:49

Song 7

Hands on the Wheel (Willie Nelson)

An' in the shade of an oak down by the river,

Sit an old man an' a boy,

Settin' sail, spinnin' tales an' fishin' for whales,

With a lady they both enjoy.

skip to 1:56

Song 8

Walkin’ in Memphis (Marc Cohn)

Now Muriel plays piano

Every Friday at the Hollywood

And they brought me down to see her

And they asked me if I would

Do a little number And I sang with all my might.

This one should be easy, too, but apparently it wasn’t.

skip to 2:22

Song 9

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Dylan)

newspapermen eating candy

had to be held down by big police.

skip to 2:44

Song 10

Kid Charlemagne (Steely Dan)

Everyone stopped to stare at your technicolor motor home

skip to 0:51

Song 11

got this one right, congratulations!

Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again (Dylan)

Now Shakespeare, he’s in the alley,

With his pointed shoes and his bells

skip to 0:53

Song 12

Bad Sneakers (Steely Dan)

You fellah, you tearin' up the street

You wear that white tuxedo

How you gonna beat the heat?

Skip to 1:04