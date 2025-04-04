AI Illustrates Rock Lyrics: The Answers
How Well Do You Know Your Rock?
This is a test of how much of your brain is clogged with useless data about popular songs. But I’m not giving you audio, or a snippet of the lyrics! Those are too easy for a sophisticated pop historian like you.
Oh no, these are AI illustrations of some part of the lyrics. I took a few lines and asked ChatGPT to draw an image of it. Occasionally I had to ask it to tweak the result, but most of these are its first takes.
They’re not illustrations of the songs or the titles, e.g. “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” or “I Want to Hold Your Hand” or “Hound Dog” would be way too easy. These are mostly lines from the middle of the songs.
I try to show a live performance when possible, just because I prefer those, and you might not have seen them. For Bob Dylan, though: there aren’t many period live videos of him, only recent ones where he’s murdering the lyrics.
Song 1
Truckin’
Sittin' and starin' out of the hotel window
Got a tip they're gonna kick the door in again
I'd like to get some sleep before I travel
But if you got a warrant, I guess you're gonna come in
Skip to 3:41.
Song 2
This one should be easy. This is the one I’m leaving for you to figure out. Hint: think old blues classic covered by English rockers.
Song 3
It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World (James Brown)
You see, man made the cars
To take us over the road
Man made the train
To carry the heavy load
Man made the electrolight
To take us out of the dark
Man made the boat for the water
Like Noah made The Ark
skip to 2:00
Song 4
Prodigal Son (Reverend Gary Davis, Rolling Stones)
Well, man said, "I'll give you a job for to feed my swine
For to feed my swine
I'll give you a job for to feed my swine"
Boy stood there and hung his head and cried
Cause that is no way to get along.
skip to 0:59
Song 5
Aqualung (Jethro Tull)
Do you still remember
The December's foggy freeze
When the ice that
Clings on to your beard was
Screaming agony.
skip to 2:18:
Song 6
Pretzel Logic (Steely Dan)
I stepped up on the platform
The man gave me the news
He said, You must be joking son
Where did you get those shoes?
skip to 4:49
Song 7
Hands on the Wheel (Willie Nelson)
An' in the shade of an oak down by the river,
Sit an old man an' a boy,
Settin' sail, spinnin' tales an' fishin' for whales,
With a lady they both enjoy.
skip to 1:56
Song 8
Walkin’ in Memphis (Marc Cohn)
Now Muriel plays piano
Every Friday at the Hollywood
And they brought me down to see her
And they asked me if I would
Do a little number And I sang with all my might.
This one should be easy, too, but apparently it wasn’t.
skip to 2:22
Song 9
When I Paint My Masterpiece (Dylan)
newspapermen eating candy
had to be held down by big police.
skip to 2:44
Song 10
Kid Charlemagne (Steely Dan)
Everyone stopped to stare at your technicolor motor home
skip to 0:51
Song 11 got this one right, congratulations!
Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again (Dylan)
Now Shakespeare, he’s in the alley,
With his pointed shoes and his bells
skip to 0:53
Song 12
Bad Sneakers (Steely Dan)
You fellah, you tearin' up the street
You wear that white tuxedo
How you gonna beat the heat?
Skip to 1:04
The backstory is that in high school in the late 90s, my brother made a cassette mix tape of classic 60s songs from The Byrds, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, and Don McLean and others. We had a Super Nintendo in the basement and I'd sit in front of an old RCA TV with no remote (I was the remote), on a rug which was on ceramic tiles, playing an entire Ken Griffey Jr baseball season, and he also had a CD of "Blond on Blond". One of the songs was Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again, so I would play those CDs and tapes, sometimes on loop.
