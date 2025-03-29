This is a test of how much of your brain is clogged with useless data about popular songs. But I’m not just giving you audio, or a snippet of the lyrics! Those are too easy for a sophisticated pop historian like you.

Oh no, these are AI illustrations of some part of the lyrics. I took a few lines and asked ChatGPT to draw an image of it. Occasionally I had to ask it to tweak the result, but most of these are its first takes.

They’re not illustrations of the songs or the titles, e.g. “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” or “I Want to Hold Your Hand” or “Hound Dog” would be way too easy. These are mostly lines from the middle of the songs.

Note: Don’t click the down arrows at the bottom of these images! Those were part of ChatGPT’s output, so they won’t actually do anything useful for you. I should have cut them out when I screenshotted them.

Song 1

Song 2

This one should be easy.

Song 3

Song 4

Song 5

Song 6

Song 7

Song 8

This one should be easy, too.

Song 9

Song 10

Song 11

Song 12