(The classic “baby shoes, never worn” short story idea. Not this “story.”)
Here’s a free idea for you short story writers (or just imaginative folks):
I was walking the dog as usual this morning, and I heard a man leaving a house who said loudly, “I am not a man!”
He went back to his delivery van, and it was some kind of home meal-delivery service for seniors. I won’t say the name of the company.
What was going on? Leave your story in the comments.
I could ask ChatGPT to make up a story about that, but from my observations, people just hate AI. So I won’t.
This reminds me of those New Yorker cartoon caption contests!
I don't write short stories myself, but wracked my brain here and nothing has come to me.
It's certainly a provocative setup for a story.