This one you may have to pay for; sorry about that. It’s not on all the usual sources for free films, including Netflix (which I don’t have, but someone checked for me).

You’ve definitely heard them, but you might not know their names: Merry Clayton, Darlene Love, Lisa Fischer, Claudia Lennear, Judith Hill — do those names ring a bell?

These are the women who had to be able to sing anything and blend in, backing up the stars who get all the headlines (and the money). Frequently they were much better singers than the stars. As someone who’s done a (very) little singing, their vocal power just awes me, as it will you. The title of the movie, of course, refers to where they usually stand on stage, twenty or so feet away from the big stars.

“20 Feet from Stardom” opens with Bruce Springsteen talking about how incredibly hard it is to move those twenty feet and be the star, and that turns out to be the theme at the end of the movie. All the singers featured here do try to become stars in their own right, and it certainly isn’t a lack of talent that made it not happen. They get recording contracts, they put out great records, and then… nothing much happens.

Merry Clayton

In some songs, like Gimme Shelter, you hear Merry Clayton so prominently that it’s hard to even imagine the song without her. She tells a charming tale about how they came to her hotel one night when she was ready for bed, with curlers in her hair. They brought her down to the studio, and she just decided, “OK, I’m going to blow them out of the room.”

“Rape? Murder? It’s just a shot away?” she marvels at her lyrics. Here she is talking about that session, along with interviews with Mick, and with her part of the song isolated.

Darlene Love

Darlene Love is one of the originals. She was part of The Blossoms, the group that actually recorded the Phil Spector early 60’s hit, He’s a Rebel, although it was credited to The Crystals. How did it feel to record something and then see someone else who’d never even heard the song get the credit? She doesn’t pretend she wasn’t pissed. It gives me some schadenfreude to know that Spector served some serious time in prison much later (not for that) and died there.

Love is one of the few women featured here who did break through to stardom in her own right. She tells the story of how she had gotten so discouraged she was cleaning houses, and one day a song that she recorded came on the radio. She realized then that she had a gift from God and she needed to share it with the world.

One to miss: Chuck Leavell, the Tree Man

Chuck Leavell is a pianist who played on almost everything back in the day. He actually toured with The Rolling Stones. You’ve heard him, even if you didn’t know his name.

This movie is a close call. I actually watched almost all of it. But I would call it more of a hagiography than a biography. Chuck Leavell was and is a terrific human being and a great musician. He also became a tree farmer and is apparently great at that, too.

There are no arguments about him. However, this movie tells you that, and then tells you that again, and again, and again. Then it ends with Chuck’s friends speaking to Chuck directly (via the camera) and telling him that, and as if we needed still more, there’s a long, long shot of him playing a grand piano. At that point, I turned it off. I get it. I get it. Great man.