I uploaded a video to YouTube in 2006. You can still view it online, but I embedded it below for your convenience. This is about my 18-year adventure as a punching bag for the toxic teenagers who inhabited YouTube before it finally got some adult supervision.

YouTube Commenters

Five years ago on the Reddit “selfimprovement” subreddit, someone said:

This may sound stupid, but I want to improve on what types of things I see online. Basically, we all know the YT comment section is one of the most toxic places on the internet. I don’t even comment, I just read it. I have OCD so I tend to check every toxic thread right to the point where it ends. Reading all of this impacts me negatively. I know the solution is to just stop reading the comments but it’s hard for me and even if I do that I don’t know how to undo the damage of things I’ve already read. Problem is, I mostly watch gaming videos, and a lot of comments are things like “this game is trash”. I know I could easily ignore something like that, but usually those comments are the most upvoted.

Most people would be afraid to expose themselves to the merciless ridicule of The Kids. Not me! I’ll show what they said later.

The New Statesman also analyzed the phenomenon. Apparently someone left a comment on Mozart’s Requiem Mass in D minor:

Thanks mozart for adding more sexiness to my sexy sex life with this music… me and my girlfriend enjoy having sex with this music… HAIL TO MOZART!!!

Was I going to get any of these classic comments?

What Did I Just Watch?

Was This Filmed on a Potato?

A “this old house” type content creator actually analyzed her comments by sentiment and category:

The Redditers noticed when YouTube finally cleaned up the cesspit:

Why is no one talking about the fact that youtube comments are now filtered to only promote "positive" comments? This is a disaster for critical thinking, and has created a fraudster's paradise. Discussion This is a textbook case of toxic positivity. I find the comments section to be unusable now, as every comment is either mindless praise, or sarcastic trolling. It really seems like the heads of youtube are dead-set on destroying their site.

All the comments I show below came before the cleanup.

I accumulated 60,000 views! Nearly all of them came from the “related videos” that YouTube showed if you watched another video on creating software. It’s kinda cool to see that people all over the world are watching your creation.

I was eligible for ads revenue, too. Unfortunately, they only cut you a check if you exceed $100, and I topped out at $30, so I never got any cash. The view total has been static for years now, but somehow or other you can still find my movie.

The Movie

In 1990, I took a class at a community college (De Anza) in film-making. My class project was this silent Super-8 movie, which I wrote, directed, and edited (but didn’t act in):

The Plot

Of course, YOU are smart enough to figure it out! But I’ll explain the joke here anyway to give context to the comments:

People outside technology think of it as magic: you write the spec, and then some code monkeys implement it for you. So the joke is: yeah, that’s really what we do! Our Big Powerful Executive Guys (played by my two friends Derry Kabcenell and Jim Bair) have this buzzword-filled idea, called Turbo Extended Standard Open Windows View Look. They give it to the Two Guys Who Write Software (Jerry Morrison and Larry Baer) with a deadline of two weeks. The Two Guys goof off for two weeks, and then the day before it’s due, they run the spec through The Implementor, and out pops the software! See, it’s just like you always suspected!

Technology

The movie was silent for a few reasons:

Editing time. Recording and editing sound is 10x as hard as editing film. Remember: this was for a class, which ends in one semester, plus I had to actually go to the De Anza film lab to do the editing, and it was not open 24x7.

Technology. At the time, the easiest way to do sound and video would be videotape, which I didn’t want to do. Super-8 was cheap.

The nature of film. It’s good filmmaker discipline to tell the story only with images.

I don’t remember if this was exactly the setup they had in the film lab, but it was something like this

Then when you found the frames where you wanted to cut, you used something like this

You had to punch sprocket holes in the splicing tape, so it’d go through the projector.

The Comments

Actually, these are not “traumatizing.” More amusing than anything else. The first thing you notice is: none of them can spell, at least in English.

On the other hand, it’s heartening to see how many actually did figure it out and still found it funny.

@gary12xxx

10 years ago

Hahaha those last exagerrated handshakes though!

I so like it when people pick up on the little visual jokes.

@Jabberdau

11 years ago

To those who dont "get it": They got payed, daffed of for 2 weeks then when there where 2 hours left they brought in a machine that could scan the specification document they where given and magically make the program for them. And then they made it look like they had worked all night before the customer showed up. Offcourse its nothing like that and thats the joke.

Wow! He got everything exactly! So inspiring.

@antiperspirant

13 years ago

Is this L0pht?!

No clue what that means.

@johanssonx

16 years ago

If real life were so simple...

@Gord10

13 years ago

The reason why most programmers here said "I didn't get the joke here." is because what is shown in the video is really what they do! Thankfully we have got Phyton today, anything (including gravity) can easily be imported.

I think he means “Python.” Anyhow, good for him!

@Rigardoful

12 years ago

*opens Python Intepreter * >>>import antigravity *hits enter *watches the magic 0.0

@mw2isepic1

12 years ago

From the beginning of time.

@MrYKHC

13 years ago

@nickjuly4A This was made in 1990, when software was actually delivered on a floppy! It was shot on Super-8 film.)

@Fromology

12 years ago

5:37 How the "Open All Tabs Backwards" in VisualC++ was invented !! which also explains what took so long to fix this..(*actually)->OptionToMakeTabsOpenWithoutRandomisedUnsortSortOrder.ForHumans();

No clue what that means.

@rafngigi

12 years ago

this is the funniest clip ever...

Why, thank you, sir!

@volikoto

13 years ago

this is soooo untrue..... they are just scanning printed pages.... wtf!

OK, this guy didn’t get it.

@vgarmash

14 years ago

I am a programmer but I didn't get a joke...

Or this one.

@007wingzero

13 years ago

I son want the Implementor!

@ZblueheartX

13 years ago

@charonme most of the time we do :D:D

@13rapidvictory

12 years ago

the directors' last name is 'purvy'? tehehehe

Yes, that’s my name; don’t wear it out.

@AnuradhanAnandhan

13 years ago

cool one......

@arturojuniorable

12 years ago

i don't get it . they did no programming . that was a word document and they scanned it and copied it to a floppy disk . i thought the paper they were signing was for a game like super mario bros or something they were supposed to program . i was like they are going to do that in one day ?? O.O

Another “didn’t get it.”

@swy334

12 years ago

where are the sound

@1kevmon

14 years ago

lol good stuff

@bbbeats72

8 years ago

no sound?!

I thought I’d said in the description that there was no sound and why, but looking again I see I didn’t.

@MrAbrazildo

11 years ago

No. Why?

@aki44

14 years ago

funny!!!

@justagrind

12 years ago

yes i am..hahahhaha true!!

@michysatchi

13 years ago

i think there not programmers...... there scammers..... right??

@TheMaaarko

14 years ago

hahahahaha...so the point is that they had done it in only two hours? XD

Bingo.

@stopthrm

14 years ago

@johanssonx You just need to get better at programming..

Conclusions

So, that wasn’t so terrible, was it? One person making fun of my name

I wrote an article on my Dad and how Alphonsus Pivoriunas became John Purvy. I adopted Albert Cory as my pen name, just because I like having a pen name. Also, “Cory” is my niece’s married name.

There were zero comments on the acting, lighting, or editing. I guess you don’t go to YouTube for cinematic criticism.

Anyhow, this is not to minimize the over-the-top cruel comments that female video creators got. Some topics attract those people, and some don’t. I think if your video was about games or pop music, you were really in for it.

Nowadays YouTube has sanitized the comment section. An era passes…